Amos Nachoum

Amos Nachoum, a world-famous ocean photographer who will speak at Pitt-Bradford Feb. 17, prepares to dive on the site of one of his ocean shoots.

 Photo provided

BRADFORD, Pa. — Award-winning ocean photographer and conservationist Amos Nachoum will speak about his photos of the world’s largest undersea predators and other giant creatures Feb. 17 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Nachoum’s photographic exploration lecture is sponsored by Pitt-Bradford Arts and is free and open to the public. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Bromeley Family Theater. Free tickets are required to attend and may be reserved by visiting www.upb.pitt.edu/theArts or calling the Bromeley Family Theater Box Office at (814) 362-5113.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social