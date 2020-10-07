OLEAN — High wind gusts Wednesday afternoon caused a tree to crash into a North Olean apartment duplex, displacing its residents.
Olean Fire Capt. Sally Bullers stated that the department responded at 3:32 p.m. to a duplex located at 724-726 Maple St., where a large tree limb had fallen into the side of the building. A car belonging to one of the residents was also struck.
Significant structural damage was observed to the roof and rafters, and code enforcement determined it to be unfit for habitation.
The structure, reportedly owned by Robert McBride, is valued at $75,000. The damage was estimated at $35,000.
The Red Cross is reportedly assisting two residents displaced by the incident.
The scene was reported cleared at 4:05 p.m.