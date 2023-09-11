Kennel club to hold ‘Meet the Breeds’ at farmers market
OLEAN — The Olean Kennel Club will be holding a Meet The Breeds /Responsible Dog Owners Day at the Olean Farmers Market Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in Lincoln Park.
There will be free literature available on various activities and classes. Members of OKC will be available to talk to and share information on their dogs and their breeds. There will be many different breeds available to meet and get to know.
Since 1884 the American Kennel Club has been the go to resource for knowledge about dogs. In the 1980s the AKC was increasingly aware of the problems facing dogs due to irresponsible owners. In 1989 the American Kennel Club initiated the Canine Good Citizen program to address the issues facing both people and dogs.
The Olean Kennel Club has Canine Good Citizen training classes year round.