GOWANDA — New York State Forest Rangers took part in the rescue of a kayaker stranded Saturday morning on Cattaraugus Creek in the Zoar Valley gorge.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers were notified that the kayaker needed help. They had been paddling in high water conditions when one paddler flipped and lost his kayak.
The second man lost his kayak attempting to grab the first.
One kayaker landed on the Erie County side of the creek and was able to hike out on his own. The other kayaker landed on the Cattaraugus County side of the creek in an area without safe trail access.
A Forest Ranger responded to the scene and rappelled down to kayaker. The ranger harnessed the man to be raised out on a system set up by another ranger and personnel with the Gowanda Fire Department and Ambulance.
Members of the District 1 Rescue Team also responded to assist. The kayaker did not require medical assistance and was released.
Kayakers are often drawn to Cattaraugus Creek in the Zoar Valley area — even in winter — when higher water creates rapids that can be run on a kayak.