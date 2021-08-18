SALAMANCA — The first of two new docks and kayak launches in the city has been installed on the Allegheny River.
The project was a collaboration between the Salamanca, Seneca Nation of Indians and Cattaraugus County public works departments for water enthusiasts to access the Ohi:yo’ Waterway.
Located at the Iroquois Drive and Front Avenue access point of the river in the west end of the city, the dock system will allow boaters of all abilities to enter and exit the water safely.
Workers from ROCK of WNY helped assemble the dock, which is ready for use.
Funds for purchasing the launch came from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds were established at the Community Foundation to provide support to four areas that were important to Wilson: caregivers, community assets, design and access and youth sports.
Endowment funds, like those created to honor Wilson, are designed to grow over time and provide funding for charitable causes according to a client’s wishes.
An additional dock is expected to be installed in the near future serving the eastern half of the city.