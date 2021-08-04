Justin Moore to bring traditional country music to fair Thursday

LITTLE VALLEY — Justin Moore is on the road again bringing his traditional country-style to the stage.
The multi platinum-selling country artist will perform with special guests, The Hootz, at the Cattaraugus County Fair Thursday night at 8 o’clock.
The show will include a 90-minute set of back-to-back hits including songs off Moore’s recently released “Straight Outta The Country” album, his 2019 “Late Nights and Longnecks” album and hits like “Small Town USA,” “Bait A Hook” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”
Moore and his crew began touring July 30 and will continue through Nov. 13 at venues all over the country. According to Moore, he and his crew were on the Late Nights and Longnecks Tour early last year when they got shut down due to the pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to be back on the road and doing what we love. We’ve been taking any and every opportunity to go out and play,” he said. “Moving into 2022, I’m assuming we’ll go back to a scheduled tour, but we’re just playing spot-dates right now and trying to get back in the groove.”
Over his 14-year career, the multi-platinum selling country artist has earned nine No. 1 hits and three No. 1 albums, two RIAA Platinum Albums and an ACM Award. His “Straight Outta the Country” album was released April 23 under The Valory Company label.
Moore, who doesn’t take much stock in what the critics say, said he feels the album has been well-received. He bases an album’s success from what his fans are saying to him directly or on social media.
“It’s gone really well, in that regard, and the first single from it, ‘We Didn’t Have Much,’ is on the Top 5,” he said. “Fingers crossed, it’ll be our tenth No. 1 record in a few weeks. That’s the goal.”
Pandora recently awarded Moore a Pandora Billionaire Plaque for gaining more than 3 billion Pandora streams on the single that’s about growing up poor in a small town.
“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” touches the heartstrings of many people with its lyrics about American heroes. Moore said it was always evident to him while growing up that it was important to honor those men and women, as well as respect and support them.
Moore kept busy last year by hosting his Justin Moore Podcast which, he said, is still active. He said they haven’t done one from the road yet, but their goal is to eventually start doing the podcasts while on the road.
“It’s been fun and we’ve had a lot of great guests. It gave me an opportunity to catch up with my artist friends and friends outside of music that I would normally see on the road or in public somewhere,” he said. “It also gave me the opportunity to meet some people via ZOOM that I may have not otherwise met. Doing the podcast on the road will allow us the opportunity to catch up with people that we’re playing with.”
Moore got his start in the country music business when he signed his record deal about 14 years ago. He said he has written about 75 to 80 percent of the songs he has recorded in his career. He occasionally collaborates with another songwriter.
“I was just writing songs in 2003, but it was always my goal to be an artist. Songwriting was a natural progression to kind of get my foot in the door and to meet people,” he said. “It’s important to team up with the highest-level record label, so I’ve been fortunate to be signed with the Valory Music Company, based in Nashville, which is a subsidiary of Big Machine Records.”
Moore said he comes from a tiny Arkansas town of about 300 people and still lives in the same town with his wife, Kate, and four children.
Moore’s family wasn’t particularly musical, he said, with the exception of an uncle who had a southern rock band, but they sang in church. He said he loved music and his uncle’s band was the first I played in growing up.
“It kind of helped me get the bug,” he recalled. “I would jump up on stage with him at VFW and Moose clubs and play Skynyrd and Allman Brothers songs along with him.”
Moore said his traditional country sound comes from growing up in the 1980s and ‘90s because that’s what was played on the radio back then. He listened to such greats as George Strait, Alan Jackson, Hank Willams Jr. and others who were considered traditional country artists.
“While I was growing up, it felt like the lyrics were describing me and my buddies,” he said. “So, I fell in love with country music and, more specifically, traditional country because the artists who sang them were the guys that I was looking up to and singing along with to the radio.”
Tickets can be purchased online from a link on the fair’s website, cattarauguscofair.com. The Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds are located at 501 Erie St. in Little Valley. For tour dates and more, visit justinmooremusic.com.