WEST CLARKSVILLE ─ People around the country watched the final episode of Food Network's "Halloween Wars" Sunday night, and a lot of Western New Yorkers were rooting for Eric Jones, an area pumpkin carver and caricaturist.
"Halloween Wars" was his first pumpkin-carving competition, and as his team advanced week after week, it almost seemed like it was destiny that they would in fact win.
Following are some questions he was finally able to answer after the competition ended with his team’s loss in the final episode.
Q: Were you really disappointed when you lost in the final round?
A: “We lost by just one vote, but no. The competition is secondary to the experience. Thousands of people applied for the show and I was one of just six carvers chosen in the country. The experience of being on the show far outweighed the loss. Besides, it’s led to other opportunities already.”
Q: Like what?
A: “Well, I’m sitting in a hotel room in Buffalo right for one. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence has hired me to carve pumpkins to entertain their guests during their Fall Festival. I’ve been booked for large carving shows and am live-streaming shows for colleges and corporations all over the country. I’m booked solid.”
Q: How did you feel in the very first Small Scare when your team’s head fell off the snake?
A: “Actually, not every concerned. We took risks and created a taller structure than everyone else. The Small Scare is where you want to take risks because it doesn’t mean anything.”
Q: Was there any point that you felt you were in trouble? That you would lose?
A: “During the results of last week, that would have been Week 4 of the show. We just couldn’t get it together and nothing was going right. It was a shock when we went able to move on.”
Q: Was it difficult to work as a team as opposed to being alone in a competition? To have your fate in someone else’s hands?
A: “The two guys on the team were very talented so I didn’t mind. We kind of stayed in our own lane and did our own thing for the most part … I learned some things about cooking. I’ve never used fondant or modeling chocolate before, so why not do it the first time on national TV?”
Q: Was it hard not to tell the results all this time? That you had made the final episode?
A: “It was very difficult sitting on the results for over a year. Hundreds of people have asked me this past year and I haven’t been able to say anything.”
Q: Had you seen "Halloween Wars" before you applied?
A: “Oh, yeah, my wife and I have watched it for years. We’re big fans of the show.”
Q: Were you nervous during the interview?
A: “Well, I didn’t really have to interview. I had put together an audition tape and sent it in. I found out (that I was chosen) through phone and emails.”
Q: How long after you sent the audition tape did you have to wait to hear if you were chosen?
A: “It took about a month. It was early last summer, I believe it was June or July.”
Q: When did you go to Hollywood to start taping the show?
A: “We started the taping at the very end of August and we filmed the show in about two weeks. I didn’t think it would take that long … but each show took about 15 hours. Everyone in the show stayed at the same hotel so that we could collaborate and get to know our other team members.”
Q: That must have been a nice little vacation. Did you get to enjoy some time outside the show?
A: (Lots of laughter) “It was exhausting. No, not at all."
Q: How do you feel now?
A: “It’s created a buzz across Western New York. I’m very happy about that because it’s a positive, fun, distraction for people when we could all use some of that.”