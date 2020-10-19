OLEAN — The Workforce Readiness Program of Jamestown Community College and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two separate leadership events — LeaderCast: Positive Disruption on Nov. 4 and LeaderCast: Ripple Effect on Nov. 12.
Each individual ticket holder will stream the event from their own device due to local restrictions surrounding COVID-19. The stream will be available to the individual ticket holder for several days to view, stop and continue.
Early bird pricing is available until Oct. 30 for $65 for either event. Prices increase to $80 after that date. Only 100 tickets are available for each event. Special pricing of $100 for both events is available as well, which will save the ticket holder $30.
The Positive Disruption for Nov. 4 has a lineup of nine leadership experts, who will address leaders from all levels to shake up the status quo and drive opportunities for innovation. They will explain why disruption is the best way to make positive, lasting change in your company.
The speakers include: Amy Jo Martin, digital media pioneer and best-selling author; Matt Wallaert, behavioral scientist and chief behavior officer, Clover Health; Andy Stanley, best selling author and leadership communicator; Rahaf Harfoush, digital anthropologist and executive director, Red Thread Institute; Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer, Endeavor; Richard Montanez, vice president of Multicultural Sales & Marketing, PepsiCo North America; Dr. Henry Cloud, psychologist and leadership expert; Sangram Vajre, co-founder and chief evangelist, Terminus: Account-Based Marketing; and Earvin "Magic" Johnson, basketball Hall-of-Famer and entrepreneur. This stream will be available for 36 hours starting Nov. 4.
The Ripple Effect Leadercast held Nov. 12 will show attendees one tiny action leading to impactful reactions that reverberate throughout space and time. The lineup for the Ripple Effect include six speakers. They include U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach; Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru, Randi Zuckerberg; entrepreneur Radha Agrawal; paralympian Bonnie St. John; Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta; and best-selling author, Tiffany Dufu. The stream that begins on Nov. 12 is available for five consecutive days.
These events will have CEU credits for those needing credits in the nursing and human resources fields. Also a general continuing education unit will also be available. Please let organizers know that you are interested in more information.
To register online, please visit https://shop.oleanny.com/, and go to event tickets.
For more information, or if you would like to be invoiced, please call GOACC at 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
Please remember that one registration fee is limit to one LIVE watch link. If you have more than one attendee from your company, please register them individually online or phone the chamber.