JCC to host virtual open house in October
Jamestown Community College will conduct virtual open houses for prospective students on Oct. 17 for its Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses.
The Cattaraugus County Campus session begins at 11 a.m. The Jamestown Campus session begins at 1 p.m.
Individuals are encouraged to register at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse, or by calling (800) 388-8557 ext. 1001, before Oct. 16.
Besides providing a virtual tour of campus, each session will provide an overview of admission, advisement, transfer, athletics and financial aid information, as well as other student services. The Jamestown event also includes details about on-campus housing.
“We will provide participants with a sophisticated look at our programs, services, and student life,” said Corrine Case, JCC’s director of admissions.
Students will have the opportunity to have their questions answered throughout each session.