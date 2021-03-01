JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College will conduct six virtual open houses for prospective students throughout the month of March and into early April for all of its campus locations.
“Our virtual open houses are a convenient way to learn how Jamestown Community College can be the perfect fit for the start of a student’s college journey,” Corrine Case, JCC’s director of admissions, said.
Besides providing a virtual tour of campus, each 7 p.m. session will provide an overview of admission, student support, residence life and financial aid information. Students and parents will also have the opportunity to speak with faculty and learn about the programs in their field of interest.
The six sessions, designed to suit a student’s academic interest, will take place on:
• Math, Science & Computer Technology, March 22
• Business & Entrepreneurship, March 23
• Health & Physical Wellness, March 25
• Engineering, Manufacturing & Applied Technology, March 29
• Public & Professional Services, March 30
• Society & Human Expression, April 1
Individuals are encouraged to register at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or by calling (800) 388-8557 ext. 1001.