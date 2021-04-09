SUNY Jamestown Community College will celebrate the achievements of its graduates with both an in-person and virtual ceremony this May.
“Our students have worked extremely hard over the past year in the face of unprecedented odds,” said Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs. “The determination to complete their educational goals in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is laudable. Each graduating class has worked hard and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize these outstanding achievements with both an in-person outdoor ceremony and a virtual ceremony as well.”
The celebration will include pending spring 2021 graduates, in addition to graduates who completed their degree in the summer or fall of 2019, as well as the spring, summer or fall of 2020. The outdoor ceremony will follow health and safety guidelines from public health agencies.
Graduates will be given the opportunity to walk across the stage at the clock tower of the college’s Cattaraugus County Campus on Saturday, May 15, or pondside at its Jamestown Campus on Sunday, May 16. In-person events are subject to change.
A virtual commencement ceremony will stream on the JCC website on Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m., during which graduates will be recognized and have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers. All graduates, including those from past classes, will be included by name in the virtual ceremony and have the opportunity to personalize their graduate slide. The ceremony will be available on-demand following its conclusion.