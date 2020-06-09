OLEAN — Jamestown Community College will conduct three workplace-related programs during June and July.
The online Google Information Technology Support Professional program, which provides a professional certificate of completion, meets June 15 through Sept. 4.
Individuals interested in determining if they are eligible for training support funds should contact the Cattaraugus-Allegany Workforce Development Board, Inc. at 806-0060.
The Google IT Support Professional certificate is a Grow with Google initiative designed to help the current and future workforce access the best of Google’s training and tools. Google has partnered with Jobs For The Future, a national education and workforce non-profit organization, and the State University of New York to provide the training.
To register, visit https://www.sunyjcc.edu/workforcereadiness/categories/21/courses#google-it-online-certification.
Introduction to Operational Excellence, a Zoom interactive course that meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 23, 25, 30 and July 2, addresses the operational changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registrations must be received before noon on June 22. To register, visit www.sunyjcc.edu/workforcereadiness.
Participants will also examine how to measure and establish performance metrics, define value from the perspective of the customer, create a stable and capable delivery system and identify initiatives that could achieve a 20-25% productivity improvement with the current workforce.
Creating and Sustaining a Quality Culture with Accountability, which provides participants with an understanding of how to create and sustain a “zero defects” culture, meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 14, 16, 21 and 23 as a Zoom interactive course. To register, visit www.sunyjcc.edu/workforcereadiness.
Participants will learn how quality can be achieved through the development of quality processes with a toolset to collect data and provide a closed-loop feedback mechanism. The course will define the conditions necessary to achieve predictive quality rather than inspection-based quality. Participants will learn how to build accountability into a process to establish the correct behaviors to support a zero defects mentality.