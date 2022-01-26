JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s nursing program application deadline has been extended through the spring semester due to COVID-19 circumstances.
Applications will be accepted on a seat-available basis. Completed applications received by the initial Feb. 1 deadline will be given priority in the selection process.
The extension helps students who missed mandatory information sessions between November and January, and those who did not meet program eligibility requirements by the Feb. 1 deadline but could be eligible after completing the spring 2022 semester.
Students who have not attended a mandatory information session must meet with an admissions assistant to discuss eligibility and next steps to apply. Visit www.sunyjcc.edu/nursing to schedule an appointment.
Students who have questions about how the extension may affect their spring course schedule should contact their academic advisor or JCC’s Counseling Center at 716.338.1007 as soon as possible.
Eligibility requirements can be found at www.sunyjcc.edu/nursing. Please contact the JCC admissions office at (716) 338-1001 or admissions@mail.sunyjcc.edu for more information.