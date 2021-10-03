OLEAN — Jamestown Community College will host a combination of in-person and virtual open houses throughout the month of October.
On-campus open houses are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 16 on the Cattaraugus County Campus and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 on the Jamestown Campus.
Additionally, virtual open houses are also set to begin on Oct. 13. Six online events are scheduled, each covering a different program for study at JCC. Those interested can attend as many open houses as they like based on their areas of interest.
The virtual information sessions, designed to suit a student’s academic interest, will take place on:
- Business & Entrepreneurship, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
- Society & Human Expression, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
- Engineering, Manufacturing, & Applied Technology, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
- Public & Professional Services, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
- Health & Physical Wellness, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
- Math, Science, & Computer Technology, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Individuals are encouraged to register at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or by calling 1.800.388.8557, ext. 1001.