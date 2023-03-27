ELLICOTTVILLE — The SUNY Jamestown Community College Alumni Association on the Cattaraugus County Campus and the JCC Foundation are hosting the 31st Annual JCC Golf Classic on June 21 at the Holiday Valley Golf Course. The event is sponsored by Community Bank.
Proceeds from the tournament provide scholarships and opportunities to students on the Cattaraugus County Campus. Last year’s event sold out quickly and raised over $15,000.
To register, visit sunyjcc.edu/golf-classic. Sponsorships and donations for the raffle are being sought.
Last year’s tournament at Holiday Valley’s Double Black Diamond course included 144 golfers and 36 teams. Winners were crowned in men’s, women’s, and mixed divisions.
Contact Carissa Bently at 338-1057 or CarissaBentley@mail.sunyjcc.edu with questions.