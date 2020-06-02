Jamestown Community College recently honored 72 area high school students from throughout southwestern New York as the 2019-20 students of the year in the College Connections program.
In selecting the students of the year, schools were asked to consider College Connections participants who had embraced the challenges of completing college level work while in high school and demonstrated resourcefulness, integrity, and dedication.
College Connections, JCC's concurrent enrollment program with regional high schools, is accredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships.
Local recipients included:
• Allegany-Limestone: junior Julia Brennan and senior Allyson Youngs.
• BOCES Belmont Center: senior Makayla Whitesell.
• BOCES Olean Center: junior Damien Sorvillo and senior Kaitlynn Ensell.
Bolivar-Richburg: junior Madysen Johnson and senior Skylar DeBoer.
In celebration of the award, JCC created a digital yearbook highlighting the students, their achievements, and future plans. Visit www.sunyjcc.edu/ccsoty to see biographies of the College Connections Students of the Year.