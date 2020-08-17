OLEAN — A number of Jamestown Community College faculty and staff were on hand Sunday to congratulate spring 2020 graduates who chose to pick up their diplomas in person rather than have them mailed.
“We are delighted to be able to recognize our students’ graduation from JCC even if it means distributing our diplomas with a special gift from our president, in a very different way,” said Paula Snyder, executive director of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean. “As difficult as the pandemic has been for so many, it has also provided JCC opportunities to think creatively and out of the box.
“Parking lot and drive by diploma distribution still gives us an opportunity to thank students personally and wish them well. And, to tell them how proud our administration, faculty and staff are of them.”
That creative thinking led JCC to offer graduates the opportunity to experience a quasi-ceremony, with a number of faculty and staff members in the parking lot of the Advanced Manufacturing building on the corner of Hamilton and North Barry streets between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.
“What we’re trying to do is honor our students in every way possible,” said Daniel DeMarte, president of JCC. “We’re trying to make it a little more personal.”
One item that made it more personal for the graduate who sent in a picture of themselves, was a caricature of the graduate with DeMarte. Also included, with the tassel and diploma, were letters from DeMarte and Tammy Skroback, Alumni Association president, and a personal congratulations card personally written by a JCC faculty or staff member.
Echoing DeMarte’s sentiments was Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs.
“We’re really excited that we got to do this,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to give our congratulations on their accomplishments.”
Heather Baire, 37, of Allegany, was one of those students accepting congratulations Sunday. She graduated with an associate of applied science in business administration.
When asked what was in her future, Baire said she was “planning to help my kid through home schooling and then I’m hoping to go on for my bachelor’s (of business administration).”
Baire has a 5-year-old son, Anthony, and received her diploma while working full-time as a member service representative at Olean Area Federal Credit Union.
Also accepting their diplomas were international students Inez Missaoui, 22, of Tunisia, and Daniel Mattock, 19, of Australia.
Missaoui graduated with an associate of science degree in computer science and an information technology certificate. She plans to attend California (Pa.) University to obtain her bachelor of science in computer science.
Mattock graduated with an associate’s degree in business and engineering and is planning to go to Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pa., for a bachelor of science in business administration.
“It was stressful but we got through it,” Missaoui said. “It was overall good. We’re coming back in December though.”
Missaoui and Mattock were resident assistants, who cared for those students who elected to stay in the sole dormitory open during the final weeks of the spring semester. They were trained by the college regarding safety and other precautions in order to protect their fellow students.
In addition to Demarte, Snyder and Skroback, on hand Sunday were faculty and staff members Marilyn Zagora, vice president of academic affairs; Marilyn Gerace, dean of social sciences and business administration; Lisa Yohan, director of campus life; Tracy Kelly, registrar; and Stephanie Cardone, assistant to the vice president of student affairs.