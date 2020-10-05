JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College graduates can transfer credits into several programs at Canisius College of Buffalo, the result of an articulation agreement between the two institutions.
JCC students who graduate with associate degrees in business administration and a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 can enter a degree program in accounting, economics, finance, management or marketing at Canisius.
Students who transfer 60 credits will receive junior standing.
Canisius will accept a maximum of 20 courses and 60 credits in transfer from JCC toward meeting bachelor’s degree requirements.
An overview of the transfer agreement is available at sunyjcc.edu/transfer/agreements.