OLEAN — While the U.S. Census estimates 79 million people may be impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias, which could increase to hurricane levels, our region in Western New York will not.
“The storm will be tracking east of the Olean area, east of the Appalachians,” said David Thomas, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Isaias is tracking slowly up the East Coast and was expected to begin bringing heavy rains to eastern New York on Tuesday.
That doesn’t mean our Twin Tiers area won’t be wet, however.
Thomas said that we “will have a bit of moisture around the area (Tuesday) and a good chance of heavy thunderstorms.”