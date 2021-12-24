Several hundred people from across Cattaraugus County are expected to have a Merry Christmas this weekend thanks to several local organizations and those who generously supported them with food, gifts and monetary donations.
The annual Gift Tree program provided gifts for 86 families across the county. For more than 20 years, the greater Olean area and surrounding communities have helped make sure local families in need were taken care of through the program sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Times Herald.
The program coordinates area businesses, schools, organizations and residents to provide holiday gifts for families and individuals they “adopt” in Cattaraugus County.
“It’s been extraordinary,” said Julie Hall, director of Interfaith Caregivers. “We’ve had families coming in to pick up, we’ve had family designees and we’ve had some organizations who have done the transport, so it’s gone quite smoothly.”
Although only 76 families were originally listed for adoption, Hall said the program was able to help bring gifts to 10 additional families through partnerships and collaborations with local agencies.
“In spite of a global health crisis, I think people have been just as generous if not maybe more,” Hall said. “Talk about people stepping up and going so far above and beyond with the giving and unconditional love for someone they don’t even know.”
In the Salamanca area, the Pay It Forward group was out distributing food boxes and gifts to local families in need on Wednesday.
Organizer Tim Jackson of Salamanca said the Tree of Hope program served 108 area families this year, including 277 children who received Christmas gifts of clothes and toys. He said the majority of the gifts and food boxes were picked up by individual families.
Jackson said eight volunteers donated their time to collect the gifts under the Trees of Hope at area businesses and wrapped them. Beyond Salamanca, the Tree of Hope program serves Little Valley, Cattaraugus, Great Valley, Napoli, Randolph, Limestone and more communities.
Jackson said those dedicated people were Shannon Rockwell who coordinated the program and volunteers, Pam Sturdevant, Shirley Roszyk, Kylee Johnson, Janet Schmick, Mary Pierce, Beth Callahan and Salamanca Mayor Sandy Magiera who coordinated the phone calls.
“The volunteers are just the facilitators,” he said. “They package the food, put it in boxes and collect all the presents from the trees located at local businesses that people buy and bring back to the sponsors. Then, they wrap the gifts that are taken to the homes of the participants by members of the fire company, police department, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves.”
The group was assisted by Limestone, Humphrey, Salamanca, Little Valley, Cattaraugus and the Seneca Nation fire departments, along with two City of Salamanca police officers, several Santas, a Mrs. Claus and some elves.
In addition to food and gifts, Jackson said the program also provides people in need with important items including clothes, boots and shoes, bedding, beds and dressers.
Every year, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office deputies take to the aisles of Walmart and local stores with the mission of bringing gifts and Christmas joy to needy area families.
This year the Santa Sheriff program will support 71 children from 22 families in Cattaraugus County.
Since 2012, the Santa Sheriff Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation has made possible nearly $71,000 in grants that are used to purchase gifts for needy children by means of Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce gift cards.
“The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers do their best to identify the children with the greatest needs,” said Sergeant Tonya Dry. “It always makes us feel good when we know we were able to put gifts under the trees of kids who might not otherwise be able to celebrate Christmas.”
This year the Santa Sheriff Fund made possible the purchase of $7,500 in chamber gift cards that were used to purchase toys, coats, clothes and other gifts by the shopping Santa Sheriff deputies.
Portville school’s Presents for Panthers program presented 60 families with gifts for everyone, including adults and between 115-120 children in the family this year. A local meat vendor once again supported the effort, which he has for years, by donating dozens of hams that were given.
The 82 seniors enrolled at Portville Central School all participate in the Presents for Panthers program to some degree, following in the footsteps of the senior classes before them since about 2009.
“It’s wonderful that we can make such a unified effort,” said Gary Swetland, a social studies teacher and retired football coach at the school who coordinates the program. “This is the community doing something wonderful. It’s just tremendous support from area businesses, churches, clubs, individuals, households, faculty.
One thousand ham dinners are expected to go out the door on Christmas, according to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
Organizers of the Community Christmas Dinner said the basilica will host its annual dinner again in a takeout or delivery mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years before the pandemic, the basilica hosted dine-in meals in multiple sittings to accommodate the hundreds of hungry mouths.
“Parishioners of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels want to relieve the stress that comes during this time of uncertainty by providing a hearty dinner delivered with extra prayers and Christmas joy,” said Mary Cygan, communications director for the basilica. “Dinner includes ham, potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, a roll and a dessert.