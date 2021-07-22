Humphrey's Tickletown to host drag show fundraiser Saturday

HUMPHREY — Get ready for a simmering Saturday when Tickletown Trade Inc. hosts the “Tickle Your Fancy Drag Show” on their outdoor stage.
Enjoy a spicy summer evening of fabulous fun presented in two separate shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Featuring kings and queens from near and far, the show is a pride awareness event and fundraiser for Tickletown’s continuing renovations. The lineup of performers will include seven performers: headliner Mya Valentine of Saint Petersburg, Fla.; kings Justin Tyme and Vance Ian Paige and queen Dahlia Black, all of Olean; and queens Bella Summers, Sasha Storm and Pamela Carnes, all of Buffalo.
The queen and kings from Olean have varied years of experience. Tyme is co-owner and director of Veronyca’s Showgirls in Olean. He’s the longest performing king in the local area with 15 years under his belt. Paige, talent director for House of Black and cast member of Veronyca’s Showgirls, has been performing for five years. Black, director of House of Black in Olean, has been performing for three years.
Local celebrity Brett Maybee from Gaënö’ will emcee the shows. Gaënö’ is a weekly one-hour, nationally syndicated show with Native Voice: Native American Radio Network.
Fileve Palmer, who co-owns Tickletown Trade with her husband, Joe Stahlman, said the idea for the drag show came from an acquaintance whose son is a drag queen in Florida and performs as Mya Valentine. She said he was coming to the Salamanca area to visit his mother and was looking for an accessible, neutral venue to put on a performance.
“He offered to do the show at Tickletown as a fundraising event and we accepted,” she said. “Since he has performed in Buffalo, he knows other queens from that area who are joining him in the shows.”
Big Bossman’s BBQ will be onsite serving a half-chicken dinner with two sides and a dinner roll for $13, cash only. Divination Station will offer Tarot Card readings and Esoteric Design, a clothing popup shop, is planned to be at the event.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com. There is a link on the Tickletown website, tickletowntrade.org. Donations are welcome. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Tickletown renovations.
Free parking will be available at Humphrey Town Hall, just a short walk down the road. Seating is limited. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. For safety sake, please continue social distancing and wear a mask as a precaution when in close contact.
Palmer said they are hoping to raise enough money so they can have the front of the building done by October. They plan to unveil the new mural made possible through a grant from the Tri-County Arts Council and present a photography show featuring local entrepreneurs.
“There are no in-person workshops planned yet this year, but we still do yoga online,” she said. “We are trying to raise awareness for other events held at Tickletown.
Eventually, they’d like to do a bike project where people can come and learn how to fix their bikes. They also plan to have a tool lending program, in-person yoga classes and arts events.