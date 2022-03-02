ALLEGANY — No injuries were reported following a structure fire in Allegany Tuesday morning.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, a working fire was reported at 4007 S. Nine Mile Road at 11:26 a.m.
The Allegany Fire Department was assisted at the scene by crews from Weston Mills and Knapp Creek, with Limestone and Town of Olean on standby.
The scene was cleared at 2:20 p.m.
Fire investigators determined the cause of the blaze was electrical, and the structure was turned back over to the owner.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the structure is listed as a single-family residence owned by Steven J. Farr, who resides there.