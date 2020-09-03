LYNDON — No injuries were reported following a house fire on Rawson Road Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 7733 Rawson Road at 4:45 p.m. According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, fire departments from Ischua, Lyndon, Franklinville, Farmersville, Rushford and New Hudson responded to the scene.
According to Cattaraugus County real property records, the structure is listed as a one-family residence owned by John E. Byler of Russell, Pa.
The dispatcher indicated no one was hurt, and that it was unclear whether the house was occupied.
No further information was available Thursday night.