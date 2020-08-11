FRANKLINVILLE — A house fire in Franklinville drew response from three fire departments Tuesday evening.
A fully involved fire at 50 Pine St. was initially called in at 7:11 p.m. According to communications over the Cattaraugus County emergency scanner, initial responders to the scene at 7:15 p.m. described heavy smoke coming from the second floor but no visible flames.
A Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher stated that in addition to the Franklinville Fire Department, departments from Yorkshire and Machias also responded.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., a request was made to open a hole in the roof to allow access to the attic.
The blaze was called in as under control at 8:13 p.m. but, according to the dispatcher, fire investigators were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. and the scene was still active.
According to Cattaraugus County real property records, the structure is a single-family residence valued at $25,000. The owner is listed as Robert W. Provorse.
No further information was available Tuesday night.