OLEAN — If you didn’t like the heat last week, you won’t like it this weekend either, as temperatures are expected to hit the 90s by Sunday.
“We expect the temperatures to get higher over the weekend, with (a 95- to 100-degree heat index),” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, which are included in an air quality alert from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, will reach the high 80s, and could reach 90, Kenyon said.
Sunday will bring temperatures in the low 90s in the valleys, but the heat index will make it feel like 95 to 100 degrees. Areas in the higher elevations will see the upper 80s.
The National Weather Service issues air quality health advisories when state Department of Environmental Conservation meteorologists predict levels of, in this case, ozone, that are expected to exceed an air quality index value of 100.
“Usually these alerts come out on a day-to-day basis,” Kenyon said, so it is possible that, because of the high heat, another advisory will be issued Sunday.
That advisory suggests: “People, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma) should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening).
“When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce your exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.”
Kenyon said that temperatures are expected to cool off to the low to mid-80s on Monday due to new front.