ST. BONAVENTURE — Graduate student Victoria Vega of Hornell will give the student address during St. Bonaventure University’s December Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The ceremony, recognizing undergraduate and graduate students who completed their degrees this semester, begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
Vega is completing her MBA (accounting) at St. Bonaventure and working as a substitute teacher in Hornell. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in accounting in December 2021.
Vega said she is grateful to her family and to St. Bonaventure.
“I am adopted and am forever grateful for all the opportunities my family has given me,” she said.
In her address, Vega plans to touch on her memories and adventures at Bona’s.
“Looking back on the last five years, St. Bonaventure has helped me accomplish so much. I want those graduating to look back and see everything they have done,” she said, noting she hopes fellow graduates will “hold memories close and never forget what and who has gotten you to where you are now.”
Vega hopes to further her career as an audit/tax accountant or as an accounting teacher.
Also at the recognition ceremony, Laura Peterson, assistant professor of music, will give the faculty address.
Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university president, will offer remarks, and Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will welcome graduates and their families. Dr. Michael Hoffman, associate provost, chief information officer, and dean of the School of Graduate Studies, will present candidates for graduate degrees. Dr. Rene Hauser, dean of the School of Education, will present candidates for undergraduate degrees.
To watch a livestreaming of the ceremony or for later viewing of the archived video, go to https://video.ibm.com/channel/st-bonaventure-university-live-stream.