ST. BONAVENTURE — Graduate student Victoria Vega of Hornell will give the student address during St. Bonaventure University’s December Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The ceremony, recognizing undergraduate and graduate students who completed their degrees this semester, begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

