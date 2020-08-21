OLEAN — The typical cuisine of homemade Mexican-style food served from the Hungry Burro food truck will be replaced Sunday — with homemade Ukrainian fare.
Members and friends of St. Mary Byzantine Church have been busy preparing a trio of handmade delicacies that you would typically only be able to get at certain ethnic festivals around the city.
Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these treats haven’t been available this year.
Funds from the event Sunday at War Veterans Park will assist St. Mary’s Byzantine Church with its roof-repair fund, and allow them to install new ramps and repair stairways to allow easier access in to the church for elderly parishioners.
Tina Skolnick, a member of the church, was visiting her friend, Melanie Wemmell, one day when owner Zach Horn, and his wife, Lindsay stopped by.
When Skolnick jokingly asked when they were going to start serving perogis from the Hungry Burro, Horn replied, “Whenever you want to.”
Skolnick took him up on the offer, and on Sunday they’ll be serving up pirohis, which are potato and cheddar perogis; halupki, which is stuffed cabbage; and haluski, a hearty dish of fried cabbage and onions with noodles. They’ll also have a selection of homemade desserts.
Helping Skolnick form the 46 dozen or so pirohis Monday were a few friends. Self-described kitchen mavens, Janet Cottillion and Nancy Miller, were keeping things moving along in the kitchen. Once the potatoes were cut into chunks, boiled and put in the mixer with the cheddar cheese, bowls of the filling were moved to the next room.
There the dough was rolled and cut into circles and passed to the next table for filling, where Skolnick, Diane Ksionzyk, Betsy Cashing, Melanie Wemmell and Sue McAuley assembled the popular treat. Also helping this week were Margaret McAuley, Stella Pancio and a host of other friends of Skolnick.
“It takes about three hours to put them together,” Skolnick said.
“I’m happy to learn how to make pirohis,” Miller added. “I did it a long time ago together with college friends who made them for me.”
For those who can’t, or don’t, make these ethnic treats for themselves, it’s a good idea to get there early — unfortunately, it may be the area’s only chance to get them this year.