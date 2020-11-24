OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Holidays in a Glass Contest will be starting on Wednesday and last through Dec. 6.
The contest will be a friendly competition between our well-known local cafes, bars and restaurants to encourage the Olean area residents and visitors to drink local and treat themselves to a much-needed cup of cheer.
The trees of downtown Olean are not the only things getting lit this holiday.
The contest is made up of seven locations, each with a signature holiday-themed drink that will be judged on how many they sell to the community.
The business with the most drinks sold will win a trophy, bragging rights until next year, and GOACC will be donating $200 to Toys for Tots in the winner’s name.
Participating businesses include:
- Village Green presenting their Cocoa and Chill La Dolce Vita with their Christmas in a Cup Kopper Keg and their Snow Globe White Hot Chocolate
- Beef N Barrel featuring their Tom and Jerry
- Woodside Tavern on the Range serving The Grinch
- Talty’s is providing both Café Milis and Irish Noggin
- The Old Library will be gifting their White Chocolate Peppermint Martini
If you can’t wait to try these festive creations, and want to see the sneak peek images of these delicious holiday drinks, visit the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, where you will have to see it to believe it.
Remember, he sees you when you are drinking so be sure to follow guidelines and ensure the safety of our local businesses, yourself and others.
For more information regarding the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Holidays in a Glass contest, or other GOACC events and activities, contact 372-4433 or events@oleanny.com.