ELLICOTTVILLE — A weekend of live music and fun is planned for this weekend when Holiday Valley Resort hosts its inaugural Rail Rider Jamboree.
Presented by Borderland Music + Arts Festival, Holiday Valley’s first Rail Rider Jamboree will provide a weekend celebration packed with music, skiing, snowboarding competitions, food trucks, brews, craft vendors, yoga and more. The resort is hoping the new outdoor winter music fest will become an annual event.
The weekend event kicks off with a Rail Jam in the Rail Fun Park at the base of Mardi Gras lift Friday from 5-7 p.m. The fun continues with live music by Functional Flow playing funk, jam and reggae at the Cabana Bar from 8-10 p.m. Rail Rider tickets will not be required for the Cabana Bar party, but there will be specials for ticket holders.
Saturday’s Rail Rider Jamboree is a ticketed event that will take place 2-10:30 p.m. in the field across from SnowPine chairlift along Route 219. Local, regional and national bands/acts will perform on two stages including co-headliners Dark Star Orchestra and Keller Williams. Other featured acts will include A Girl Named Genny from Rochester, Drift Wood from Binghamton and a New Orleans-style Brass Band from Buffalo.
Formed in Chicago, Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead tribute band that has been creating the Grateful Dead concert experience since 1997. With over 20 years and 3,000 shows under their belt, Dark Star Orchestra builds their shows off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of their own seven musicians.
Band members include Rob Koritz, drums; Lisa Mackey, vocals; Jeff Mattson, lead guitar and vocals; Rob Barraco, keyboard and vocals; Rob Eaton, guitar; Skip Vangelas, bass guitar; and Dino English, drums.
A singer, songwriter, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist born in Virginia, Williams is literally a “one-man jam band.” He will perform solo, accompanying himself on bass, drums, guitar and more through a technique called live phrase sampling or looping.
Influenced by the Grateful Dead and Michael Hedges, the late virtuoso acoustic guitarist, Williams released his first album, “Freek,” in 1994 and has since followed up with over 25 albums, including his newest release, “Grit.”
The music begins at 2 p.m. with a number of regional, local and national Bluegrass/Americana bands performing throughout the day. Featured in the line up is A Girl Named Genny, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Brass Machine, 2:30-3 p.m.; Driftwood, 3-4 p.m.; Keller Williams, 4:30-6 p.m.; and Brass Machine, 6-6:30 p.m. Dark Star Orchestra will perform two sets — one from 7-8:30 p.m. and a second from 9-10:30 p.m.
Get limbered up with yoga on Sunday morning from 10-11 a.m. Presented by “The Practice” of Buffalo, the activity will take place at the Snowledge room in the Tamarack Club, or outdoors if weather permits. The festival will end on Sunday with the free “Bluegrass and Bloodys” event at the Cabana Bar where there will be live music by “A Girl Named Genny” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh said they are expecting a sell-out crowd and tickets have been selling very well. She said even if the weather is not ideal, it should be a great event.
Eshbaugh said Jennifer Brazill, owner of Ginger Root Productions and Borderland Festival, approached Holiday Valley with the idea, which has been in the forefront of her mind for a couple of years.
The East Aurora native said she has produced winter festivals on the west coast and ski resorts in Colorado on a much larger scale for eight years, so it’s great to be able to bring this event together at Holiday Valley.
“I am really excited about merging music and mountains and curating a one-day boutique event. It’s always such a good time,” she said.
For more details or to purchase tickets for the Saturday show, visit online at holidayvalley.com or railriderjam.com. Admission for children age 10 and under is free.
Parking and shuttle service will be available near the resort at 55 Jefferson St. for $10. Hosted by the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol, shuttles will be provided 1-11 p.m. to and from the festival site. All proceeds from parking will go to the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol.