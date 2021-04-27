ELLICOTTVILLE — Chairman of the Board John Northrup and Holiday Valley President Dennis Eshbaugh announce the appointment of David Trathen to the Holiday Valley Board of Directors.
Trathen fills the position vacated by Allen J. Yahn, who retired after 51 years. Trathen is currently vice president of finance and has been employed by Holiday Valley for 31 years.
Officials said Trathen’s dedication to the resort and his wealth of experience have prepared him to be a valuable asset to this board of seven members.