HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Historical Society and New York State Parks, Recreation & Historical Preservation are hosting a May Day celebration 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Genesee Greenway Trail on North Main Street.
Organizers encouraged the public to welcome the new life spring brings with a hike along the canal, making May Day baskets and other crafts, taste maple syrup from local trees, play games and learn about the ancient holiday called May Day. Prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny are to be included.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.