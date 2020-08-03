HINSDALE - Hinsdale and Westons Mills fire department personnel were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday to 2570 Route 16 for a fully-involved garage fire.
The Town of Olean Volunteer Fire Department and Allegany Volunteer Fire Department also responded, while the Olean City Fire Department was requested to act as a rapid intervention team and for a crew to set up a fill site in the city.
Portville’s Engine Company No. 1 was requested for its rescue capability and Knapp Creek Volunteer Fire Department also arrived on the scene. The Ischua Volunteer Fire Department stood by at Hinsdale while fire crews were at the scene.
The fire was extinguished with the help from multiple departments and units were reported clear and back in service at 5:04 p.m.