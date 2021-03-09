OLEAN — Extra help with heating costs is available for Cattaraugus County residents through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).
The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services has been advised this week by New York state that the program has been extended through April 30. The program had been scheduled to close on March 15.
Under the directive from the state, the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will continue to accept applications post-marked or submitted electronically at www.myBenefits.ny.gov, until 5 p.m. April 30.
Applications will also continue to be accepted by the Department of Aging for those individuals over 60 years of age. For more information about applying for HEAP through the Department of Aging, call (716) 701-8032 or (800) 462-2901.
With the release of additional funding for New York State to operate the HEAP program, beginning immediately, a second emergency benefit will be authorized for those HEAP eligible households that can document that a heating/utility emergency exists.
An emergency is defined as those households that are threatened with a heat/utility shut-off or their utility service is already off, there is less than 25% fuel left in oil/propane/kerosene tanks, or there is less than a 10 day supply of wood/wood pellets/coal.
It is not necessary to come into the office to receive this benefit. There are contactless options for applying, interviewing and submitting necessary documentation.
For additional information regarding the HEAP program please contact the Department of Social Services at (716) 701-3773, or visit us at the Heating and Energy Assistance page of the Cattaraugus County website.