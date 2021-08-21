Healing Reigns church moves to Kill Buck

KILL BUCK — Healing Reigns Fellowship Church has found a new home at 6748 Route 417 in Kill Buck.
Led by Pastor Wally Mapes, the newly reopened church is in the former Alliance Community Church. Congregant Jud Beattie said the move was set in motion last summer when Terry Davis, then pastor at the church, announced that he would be retiring on Sept. 30.
“He offered us the church and we started the process of purchasing it, but it needed a ton of work, including mold remediation,” Beattie said. “A lot of things had to be totally rehabbed.”
Beattie said when they closed the church down, they had to wait for all the necessary legal papers to be completed which would allow them early entry into the new building in Kill Buck. He said they had to jump through all kinds of hoops before starting work on the building. Since they didn’t own the building, they had to get renter’s insurance.
The group was finally able to get into the old Kill Buck church in February when they started fixing it up. Beattie said they had an engineer come to check to be sure the building was structurally sound. He said the mold was so bad that an environmental professional had to be brought in to remediate it.
“Once the guy came in and did the mold remediation, we started tearing rugs out. Kevin O’Rourke came in to replace the moldy rugs,” he said. “We pulled out old ceiling tiles and insulation. Even the cabinets had black mold on them.”
The Healing Reigns congregation and outside help put the interior rooms back together. Although the congregants couldn’t clean up the mold, they did what they could, including washing windows and floors. Beattie said after the mold was removed, they fixed the bathrooms and the ceilings, then began painting.
With the assistance of an attorney, the group took ownership of the church in March, Beattie said. They started holding services that same month.
“While we were working on tearing out the carpets and painting the interior, we were holding services in the back of the building where the Christian School used to be,” he said. “Then we moved into the main sanctuary in the old part of the church in late June. There’s a nice fellowship hall downstairs. The church is up and ready to go.”
Approximately 40 people currently attend services at Healing Reigns Fellowship Church. Beattie said they had more than 80 people in attendance at the dedication on June 27.
“We don’t have a membership roll,” he explained. “Attending makes you a member of our congregation. And people can come and go as they please.”
According to Beattie, the church was started in his business building at 296 Rochester St. over 14 years ago. Then they moved their church services to 28 River St., a building that once housed an old funeral home. He said the space was small and was never meant to be used for a church. The building in Kill Buck is a much better space for the group, and they are thankful this opportunity opened up.
“It’s a non-denominational, Bible-believing church,” he said. “We invite anybody that’s looking for a church home, or needs to be healed from past hurts, to come join us for worship and prayer. That’s why it’s called Healing Reigns.”
Services include adult Sunday school at 9 a.m., then a circle of prayer and praise at 10 a.m. Sundays followed by praise and worship and a message from Pastor Mapes. On the second Sunday of every month, after the service, they have a fellowship dinner where people bring a dish to pass. Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Pastor Wally has pastored the congregation from the beginning and remains in leadership now. He and his wife, Ruth, live in Bradford, Pa.
Pastor Mapes can be reached at (716) 378-0258.