PORTVILLE — The sun was shining at 3 p.m. Monday for Olean Area Federal Credit Union’s groundbreaking at their new location, 160 S. Main St. in Portville.
“This is a very exciting time for our Credit Union,” said Richard A. Yeager, interim CEO/vice president of lending. “We had identified Portville as an area we wanted to expand to a few years ago and about a year ago were able to negotiate the purchase of the land.”
Portville was a good location for Olean Area FCU’s new branch.
“We always felt based on the number of members we have in the Portville and surrounding area, it made perfect sense to us to have a branch presence there,” Yeager said. “Additionally now with our recent charter expansion into Allegany, McKean & Potter county, it even makes more sense.”
The site development and construction of the credit union was not affected by the pandemic, according to Yeager. Even though their lobbies were closed for 60 days, the credit union continued to provide all of their services, maintaining all safety precautions.
“We wanted to make sure we could service those members as well,” said Abbey Bowser, marketing manager for the credit union.
Including Yeager and Bowser, present for Monday’s ceremony were Olean Area FCU board secretary, Lola Stoughton and board members Glenda Hall and Pat Kelly.
“We’re happy to expand into the Portville area for our future members and present members,” said Pat Kelly, chairman of the credit union.
Also present were representatives from Clark, Patterson and Lee, of Olean, architects; Kinley Corp., general contractor; and Portville officials and volunteers, including Bob Fischer, planning board chair and Mayor Tony Evans.
“The Village is thrilled that the Olean Area Credit Union chose Portville for its newest branch,” he said. “The partnership in the initial discussion, planning, site work, demolition and construction has been exceptional and I believe that they will be great neighbors and will help with business development on that end of the Village. It’s going to be a beautiful building and a wonderful relationship.
“Good things are happening in Portville,” Evans called out to the crowd.