OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic is set for July 17 at the Bartlett Country Club. The format of the classic will be a scramble with a limit of 30 teams and no handicaps.
The committee has decided to go with mulligans again this year. Registration will open at 11 a.m. that day with a shotgun start set for noon. Dinner with awards and cash bar will be at 5:30 p.m.
Chamber members Ledgie DeRose, Jeff Crouch, Frank Higgins and Scott Derwick met with GOACC staff back in 2013 regarding their Corporate Challenge 5K. That day, the first GOACC Corporate GOLF Classic was developed. Golf teams would be employees of participating employers like challenge guidelines. The 2023 Classic marks its 10th annual.
Meme Yanetsko, the Chamber's COO, said, “The golf committee made several changes to this year’s golf classic including: the date — it’s held a week later than normal to adjust to the Men’s Member Guest held during the weekend prior; shotgun start is at its earliest; an option of hotdog/hamburger at the halfway house is added and participants will enjoy Four Mile Brewing Co. local tastes of their delicious brews at hole #4.”
Each year the committee decides on a fund through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to donate to. It has been Meals on Wheels, Swizzy’s Cause, Interfaith Caregivers, United Way, McHone Scholarship, Mental Health and Canticle Farm.
“The committee decided to give the donation this year to the newly established (in 2022) DW Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of both Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston,” added Colleen Taggerty, committee member.
The classic player fee is $125 per player/$500 per team and includes greens, golf cart, lunch and dinner. Hole sponsorships will be available to business organizations at a $100 fee per hole. If you have 120 small items that you would like to place in the bag, please let us know. Items could include pens, koozies, free drink token, etc. For those that can’t golf but would like to come for dinner and awards, the fee is $45.
A new division is being added this year to the Challenge. Yvonne McHone, regular classic participant and sponsor, said the Chamber Classic will feature a women’s division — it will run as other divisions, however, minimum of teams entered in the women’s division needs to be at least three to be scheduled.
A division trophy and pro shop money will be awarded to the top teams.
The Classic features corporate teams and community teams. Corporate teams consist of employees within the same physical company with current active employees who are full-time year-round. Community teams may be friends, family or non-employment associates captained by a GOACC member.
“Last year, the classic had 30 teams — we hit our goal after eight years," Yanetsko said. "The goal in 2023 is 30. Back again this year: every team member’s drive has to be used at least twice, a putting contest before tee off at hole #17 will be held, no mulligans, and a two-putt rule.”
Prizes from the pro shop will be awarded for best scores in both divisions. Overall winning teams will take home bragging rights and a traveling trophy. Other specials include skins, closest to hole and longest drive.
The golf winners from the Corporate Golf Classic were for the Corporate Division, Siemens – DJ Dick, Rich Davis, Marcus Aiello and RJ Brokaw; and for the Community Division, Iroquois Group – Taylor Rosenburg, Stephen Felter, Bob Scanlon and Tyler Booth.
Since registration opened this past Tuesday, 21 teams have signed up. Organizers are encouraging early signup. For more information on the Classic, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com. Information can also be found on the Chamber’s website, www.oleanny.com and facebook page, www.facebook.com/OleanNYChamber.