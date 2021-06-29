GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company recently paid special recognition to a member of the fire company since 1960.
With more than 60 years of active service, Gary Howe has served the fire company as Assistant Fire Chief, Treasurer and President.
“He always had a great control of the finances and made sure ‘every penny was counted,’” said Mark Ward, second assistant chief. “His leadership, ideas and efforts helped greatly in raising the funds necessary to build the Firemen’s Clubhouse in 1983, a challenge that was met without ever going into debt.”
Ward said Howe was also active with the company when marching in parades was popular in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Howe was also one of the key people who made sure the Great Valley Old Home Days was sponsored by the Fire Company from the 1970s through early ‘90s.
“There is no question that Gary has been a fixture at the Fire Hall,” Ward said. “And while he is not as active today, he continues to attend meetings and often drops by Monday nights to catch up on the news.”
Howe is expected to soon surpass Joseph Ward’s record for the most years of active service in the fire company’s history, Mark Ward said. A commemorative plaque recognizing Howe’s milestone will be presented to him at the annual banquet in December.
“We are proud to be able to honor Gary at this time,” Ward added.
In addition to Howe, three other members were recognized for milestone years of service. James Evans Sr. has 45 years of active service, and Ward and Ed Lamberson both have 50 years.
These members will all be honored in December with commemorative plaques at the fire company’s annual banquet. The 2020 banquet when they would have first been recognized was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.