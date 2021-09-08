Great Valley Senior Group to meet today
GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will meet today at the Great Valley Fire Hall.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Come early to visit with friends. Bring a dish to pass and a place setting. Those uncomfortable sharing a dish to pass may bring their own lunch. Meeting will follow. For more information, call Yvonne Darts at 301-0030.
Sign-ups for a banquet at the Wednesday, Oct. 20 meeting will be taken. This is a members-only banquet. Dues must be paid to attend.
Sign-ups for a trip to the Station Dinner Theatre in Erie, Pa., on Sunday, Oct. 17 will also be taken. The bus will leave the Great Valley Fire Hall at noon and return around 8 p.m. Trip includes 40th Annual “A Canterbury Feast,” no eating utensils, with a musical comedy based in 1492. The trip costs $20 to be paid at the meeting.
For any questions about the trip, call Jean Davis at 945-4223 or Barb Sergel at 699-2905.