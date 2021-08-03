Great Valley Senior Group to meet Aug. 11
GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Great Valley Fire Hall.
Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Everyone should bring everything they need for their own lunch. Do not bring a dish to pass. Coffee and water will be available. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask except when eating or drinking.
Call Yvonne Darts at 301-0030 for more information.
At the meeting following lunch, members can sign up and pay $20 per person for a trip later in August or September. Details will be discussed at the meeting.
Any questions regarding the trips, call Barb Sergel at 699-2905 or Jean Davis at 945-4223.