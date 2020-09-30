OLEAN — Besecker & Coss and the Great Pumpkin Shoot committee have sadly made a decision to cancel the Great Pumpkin Shoot event for 2020.
“This was a very hard decision to cancel our event,” said John Gerringer, owner of Besecker & Coss.
While November is many months away, our local businesses and restaurants are the “backbone” of the Pumpkin Shoot with their support and donations for the targets.
Pumpkinville provided small pumpkins. Radio stations from our area granted us air time to talk about that year’s Pumpkin Shoot and the beneficiary of the event proceeds.
All establishments’ are bruised right now and will take time to restore to normal. With several scenarios for New York state’s future, the Pumpkin Shoot could not in good faith ask local companies to support the 2020 Pumpkin Shoot.
The Pumpkin Shoot had seen an increase every year in donations and team participation since its conception.
“We are hoping this dedication to our event will not waver because we skip a year,” said Lynn Zalepa, co-organizer.
“See you in November 2021,” said Keri Simon, co-organizer.