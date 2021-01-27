EAST OTTO — A Gowanda man faces multiple charges following a search for a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday evening that ended in a high-speed pursuit.
Gerald K. Redford II, 45, of 62 W. Main St., was charged by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony.
Redford was additionally charged in McKean County, Pa., with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies, court records indicate.
Bradford (Pa.) City Police reported that at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report that a vehicle was stolen from Choice parking lot on West Washington Street. Scanner reports from Tuesday indicated the vehicle was a white Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle.
Bradford officers notified other agencies, and within minutes New York State Police were pursuing the vehicle westbound on Interstate 86. However, that pursuit was canceled at high speeds, Bradford police stated.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., communications over the Cattaraugus County emergency scanner indicated that all departments were to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
At 5:38 p.m. it was reported as having been seen heading westbound on Interstate 86 near Hinsdale at a high rate of speed. At one point the vehicle’s speed was reported as reaching 93 mph.
Deputies were able to track the vehicle by communicating with representatives for OnStar, who were able activate the vehicle’s flashers remotely and later to shut the vehicle down once it was spotted at 6:08 p.m. on Connoisarauley Road. Redford was taken into custody immediately thereafter.
“This was a collaborative effort that brought the situation to a safe ending,” Bradford police noted, saying that New York law enforcement, McKean County 911 dispatchers, Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office all assisted.
Redford was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.