BRADFORD, Pa. — A Gowanda, N.Y., man was arraigned Tuesday for allegations that he stole a sport utility vehicle from Bradford’s Choice store parking lot in January.
Gerald K. Redford, 45, was arraigned before District Judge Dominic Cercone on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 26, Bradford City Police were dispatched to Choice for a report of a motor vehicle theft.
The victim told police that she went into the store with her key fob to get cigarettes, and when she went back outside, her vehicle was gone. Court records list the vehicle as a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $23,000.
A bystander reported seeing a man get into the SUV and drive away, the complaint stated.
Bradford City police reported the SUV as stolen and asked surrounding police departments to be on the lookout for it.
Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputies and New York state troopers found the SUV and detained Redford, according to the complaint.
Redford is in McKean County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30.
At the time charges were filed, police alleged that Redford led New York state police on a high speed chase on Interstate 86 West, but the pursuit was canceled. Law enforcement began to pursue the SUV a short time later near Ellicottville, N.Y., and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department stopped the SUV. Redford was taken into custody at that time.
It is unclear if Redford is facing charges in New York State related to the alleged high-speed chases.