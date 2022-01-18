JAMESTOWN — Gowanda Central School defeated West Valley Central School 64-20 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
High School Bowl is an academic quiz competition that pits scholastic teams from high schools throughout the area against each other in a test of knowledge.
Logan Forthman of Gowanda earned Player of the Match honors.
Gowanda was represented by Forthman, Sam Latimore and Makayla Kuras competed for Gowanda.
West Valley team members were Nolan Spencer, Ben Fisher, Kasper Heitman, Lucas Proseus, Tristan Ehnes and Jacob Coluci.
High School Bowl, now in its 60th year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC.