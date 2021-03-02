Goode recognized for 25 years of srvice to Cutco Corporation
OLEAN — Company officials recently announced that Jesse Goode, senior software engineer for Cutco Corporation, will celebrate 25 years of service with Cutco on March 4.
Goode first joined Cutco Cutlery Corporation on July 14, 1995 as part of the summer student program, which he participated in for two summers. Becoming an IT Intern for Cutco in November 1996, Goode was then hired full-time in September 1997.
He was also a database coordinator, direct marketing database supervisor, programming supervisor, direct marketing programming manager and database administrator before assuming his current position on July 22, 2020.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and St. Bonaventure University, Goode resides in Kill Buck.
He has three children, Ethan, Abigail and Samantha.