OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce organized and is now selling an #AHOP Strong Coupon Book.
This book contains coupons from businesses across the Allegany, Hinsdale, Olean and Portville areas, as well as our member companies throughout New York and Pennsylvania. The coupons are in a tear away book, printed by GOACC member Register Graphics of Randolph.
For member restaurants, they are advertising their weekly specials and offering an additional discount. For our member retailers and service providers, some are offering a percentage off, or straight savings on a certain total, even free items with purchase of set amount.
The GOACC office jumped in and offered a BOGO half price on its Santa Claus Lane ornaments. Ornaments retail at $25 — this is a savings of $12.50. The half price ornament is one of our past ornaments (2019 and before). You can purchase the 2020 ornament at full price, but then the half off cannot be an additional 2020 ornament.
Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, said, “Coupon books have been around for many years and are now enjoying a renewed interest due to the desire to save money. We are confident our coupon book will not only bring savings to locals and visitors but it will attract more visitors to the AHOP Area.”
As a member organization and with all that has been going on with COVID-19, the board of directors at GOACC wanted to get something out to help the business community. This idea was generated in April, but GOACC wanted to have members set with their COVID-state regulations, hours and cleaning procedures before presenting this book. Members were given this opportunity to be in this book free as a part of their membership.
The books are available for purchase at GOACC for $5 each. In appreciation for the Chamber’s members, a special discount of two books for $5 will be awarded to any Chamber business purchases. The books will also be available for purchase online at https://shop.oleanny.com/.