OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate Program maintain steady sales for YTD 2021. Gift certificates sales have steadily grown since the program began in the mid 1990s. Currently, the program has $198,095.00 in gift certificate sales through November 15, 2021. The 2020 program had sales figure of $329,753, which is more than the 2019 total of $ 298,540. The month of December 2020 had sales of $156,130.
GOACC instituted the Gift Certificate Program in 1995 and that year, certificates totaling $9,000 were sold with 35 member businesses involved in the program. More than 270 member businesses are signed on for this year-round certificate program. The certificates are sold at the GOACC Chamber office at 301 North Union Street, Olean, in increments of $5, $10, $20, $25 and $50.
“The uniqueness of the program is that it encourages redeemers of the certificates to discover products and services available at businesses in our area, businesses that support the Chamber of Commerce. After all, it is good business to do business with Chamber members,” said Lisa Carpenter, GOACC’s Administrative Assistant.
The gift certificates are the right gift for everyone, won’t be returned, won’t be the wrong color or size (although some may want more money!). Local companies are purchasing them as holiday gifts for their employees, retirement presents, and even, workplace incentives.
Erica Dreher, Member Services Manager added, “The Chamber has established three ways to purchase the Shop Olean gift certificates. 1 – Stop in the Chamber; 2 – Call in Order with Curb Side Delivery; and 3 – go online to shop.oleanny.com.”
“Businesses and residents’ support of the Chamber’s Gift Certificate program allow us to keep this program viable for the community. Sales come in via phone calls and emails from customers in Arizona, California, Canada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania purchasing gifts for residents in the Olean area, not just during the holidays but year round,” Mrs. Carpenter added.
Additional benefits of the gift certificate program will be further realized when the certificates are spent in 2022, generating local, county, and state sales tax. Although it is also difficult to measure, Chamber officials are certain that there are additional sales generated locally from the use of the certificates.
Dreher reported, “GOACC office hours will be extended until 5:30 p.m. the month of December. The Chamber hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, for December 1 – 23, with Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
For more information on Chamber gift certificates, please stop in GOACC at 301 N. Union St., Olean, or call (716) 372-4433.