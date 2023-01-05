OLEAN — National Grid Co. and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are presenting a virtual EV at The Workplace Lunch and Learn at noon Jan. 12.
The event will also be in person at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
OLEAN — National Grid Co. and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are presenting a virtual EV at The Workplace Lunch and Learn at noon Jan. 12.
The event will also be in person at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office.
Whitney Skeans, NGC senior program manager/electric vehicles in New York, said, “Considering electric vehicle conversion and charging for your workplace lots and fleets? Now is an ideal time to explore these opportunities while they last and ensure you reap the savings of early adoption.”
Skeans and Leslie Vishwanath, NGC manager of fleet services, will speak on NGC’s EV charging and fleet advisory programs. This program will fund up to 100% of the electric infrastructure costs associated with new electric vehicle charging stations. National Grid will also reduce your organization’s time investment by providing a dedicated point of contact and streamlined, step-by-step experience installing your electric vehicle charging stations.
Meme Yanetsko, GOACC Chief Operating Officer, added, “Depending on your organization, EV charging stations can do many things for you: workplace — attract and retain top talent; multi-unit dwelling — differentiate your property and improve rent and property values; and retail store/ public destination — attract new and repeat customers and increase shopping visit durations.”
Vishwanath said, utilizing $143 million in incentive funding through 2025, statewide programs empower electric business customers to begin fleet electrification and install EV charging infrastructure at little to no cost. "Now is an ideal time to explore these opportunities while they last and ensure you reap the savings of early adoption."
Virtual/in-person registration is required by calling GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email info@oleanny.com. There is no registration fee for GOACC members and employees, with a $10 fee for non-members.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.