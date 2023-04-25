OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to share that the next Meetings with Mentors Series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the OBD Laine Place, 301 N. Union St.
This educational opportunity is for members who are seeking personal growth and professional development. The meeting will start at 8 a.m. and breakfast items will be available. The group will hear from Richard Yeager, president and CEO of Olean Area Federal Credit Union, and will cover the different careers in both the banking and credit union world, and what his career path has looked like.
Yeager was a 1983 graduate of Smethport Area High School and studied computer programing at the University of Pittsburgh. With a background in lending, this is now Yeager’s 34th year in the business, starting in 1988 for a small finance company (AVCO Financial Services in Olean).
He has also worked at First tier Bank (now Five Star) and Cattaraugus County Bank. He has been at the Credit Union since 2012 and CEO since 2020. He has resided in Little Valley since 2005.
“This opportunity was created with the intent of connecting the community and aspiring entrepreneurs with respectful local leaders whose success at becoming leaders within their fields has set them apart, gaining insight into how they became successful, the work they do and people they surround themselves with to continue their success,” said Sarah Blovsky, member services manager.
Only the first eight to sign up will be able to attend so do so quickly. There is no fee. RSVP by calling the Chamber at (716) 372-4433.