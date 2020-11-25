OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is selling Family Four Packs for the holidays at a cost of a $10 toy donation.
Bring a donation of a toy valued at $10 or more to the Chamber office and receive your pack.
The four-pack includes four sets of holiday bulb necklaces and four holiday squirrel mask gaiters.
“We had purchased them for the participants in the parade this year – lit necklaces and gaiters for visibility as well as social distancing,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
“When we realized that the parade would not go on we thought it would be a great idea to ‘sell’ these four packs for a donation of a toy for our local Toys for Tots.”
The gaiter was purchased through Ambroselli Partners, GOACC member, and are dye sublimation of the Santa Squirrel with the parade name and Olean displayed. The gaiters are made of soft, lightweight, breathable 100% polyester fabric and have a weave pattern through them for better protection versus normal cloth.
To “purchase” a family four-pack, stop in the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St., Olean, with your toy donation for each pack ‘purchased.’ You can also call the Chamber (716) 372-4433 for curbside delivery to your car.
Please go online to the Chamber’s site shop.oleanny.com — however, you will actually purchase them for $10/pack plus shipping and the Chamber will use the $10 donation to purchase a toy in your family’s name. “With the economic challenges of 2020 we’re certain that more families than ever before will need our help,” said Kip Morrow, local rep for Toys for Tots Program.
“Your donations today will bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to area’s less fortunate children. Past years, our army of volunteers do the magic sorting and filling about 1600 bags of toys,” he said.
The Toys for Tots campaign has many toy barrel boxes throughout the immediate area at the Olean Public Library; Hall of Fame Barbershop; GOACC office; most discount and retail outlets; and the Cattaraugus County centers.
“Everything donated here, toys, cash, etc. stays here – Donate Local, Stay Local, Help Local,” Morrow said.
GOACC’s normal hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be extended hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16.
For more information or questions, please call GOACC 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.