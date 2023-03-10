OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next Lunch and Learn for noon to 1 p.m. April 4 with the Olean Area Charter for Compassion.
This program will be held in the Erick J. Laine Boardroom at 301 N. Union St.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next Lunch and Learn for noon to 1 p.m. April 4 with the Olean Area Charter for Compassion.
This program will be held in the Erick J. Laine Boardroom at 301 N. Union St.
On the menu, speaker Stephen Cocca will be covering the rationale behind the Olean Area Charter for Compassion as well as their upcoming events, programs and projects.
“I think we can all agree that the world we live in now needs compassion more than ever and we can be a part of the solution by uplifting our peers within our local community,” said Sarah Blovsky, the Chamber’s member services manager.
Attendees will learn about The Charter’s approaching April celebration of “Golden Rule Week” and how they plan to serve the Olean Area. Along with teaching compassion within our community, the Charter is also committed to assisting economic and political refugees.
“The Charter’s undertakings continue the good work that is done by hundreds of people on a daily basis here in our community, adding to the quality of life we all share,” stated Lunch and Learns upcoming speaker, Stephen Cocca.
These programs are held to bring together people in an informal atmosphere to collaborate and learn, and can drive personal, team and business development. Here’s a food for thought, register now!
To register, contact GOACC by calling (716) 372-4433 or by emailing sarah@oleanny.com. Registration is free for GOACC members and their employees, a $10 fee is charged for non-members.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.